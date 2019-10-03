Home States Odisha

Rural areas in Odisha to be free of plastic waste by next March

The collected waste will be transported to nearest ULB or district central hub for which the local panchayati raj institutions will provide logistic support.

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed all district Collectors for effective management of plastic waste in rural areas under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).

“It is important that the State has an effective plan for collection and disposal of plastic waste under Swachhata Hi Sewa-2019. While the districts have flexibility to prepare the action plan as per the prevailing local situation and needs, you are requested to ensure that the plastic waste management (PWM) campaign is a success,” said a letter from Panchayati Raj department to Collectors.

The Collectors have been asked to identify waste plastic collection centres.

The transportation of waste should be completed by October 7. After segregation of bio-degradable waste from non-recyclables, the solid waste need to be transported to cement manufacturing units or for road construction.

The cement manufacturing association has provided a list of factories for use of solid waste. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has also identified 90 collection points for lifting the waste which will be utilised in road construction, Joint Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Subash Das said.

Apart from ACC Cement plant, Bargarh and Dalmia’s Cement plant at Rajgangpur, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has also shared a list of other cement factories for this task and also tagged blocks in the proximity of these factories.

He said the department has undertaken a massive awareness drive and IEC activities from September 11 for collection and disposal of plastic and other solid waste from rural areas across the State.

He further informed that waste segregation centres has been created in each panchayat under MGNREGA based on waste assessment and population of the GP.

These activities have been taken up on priority in 153 GPs and the remaining GPs will be covered before Mar 31, next year.

The districts have been given flexibility to take up other activities to ensure that rural areas are free from plastic waste.

