Blast rips 3-storey building, none hurt

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Panic gripped residents of Achyutpur within Industrial Area police limits after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building here late on Wednesday. However, there was no report of any casualty.

Police said the explosion took place in the third floor of the house of one Kalicharan Mohapatra at around 1 am. The blast was so powerful that the front walls of the floor were completely smashed while the roof developed cracks. Sources said the explosion also sent fragments of the concrete debris into air which hit a nearby house.

Kalicharan’s family of four, which resides in the ground floor of the building, escaped unhurt while tenants Sumit Mohapatra and Sridhar Mohapatra, who lived in second and third floors respectively, were not present in the house during the explosion. The incident triggered panic in the locality as residents woke up terrified on hearing the defeaning blast.

Industrial Area IIC Jayanta Behera said it is suspected that the explosion took place after some crackers stored in the house came in contact with fire. Sridhar, who was a tenant in the third floor, was into cracker business. He is a resident of Khantapada and has remained incommunicado following the incident, the IIC said. Sumit, a marble trader, said he was away from the house for some work on the fateful night.

Police have detained Kalicharan’s son Sanjay for interrogation. Further investigation is on.