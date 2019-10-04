Home States Odisha

Blast rips 3-storey building, none hurt

Industrial Area IIC Jayanta Behera said it is suspected that the explosion took place after some crackers stored in the house came in contact with fire.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The rubble left behind by the explosion in third floor of the building I Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Panic gripped residents of Achyutpur within Industrial Area police limits after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building here late on Wednesday. However, there was no report of any casualty.

Police said the explosion took place in the third floor of the house of one Kalicharan Mohapatra at around 1 am. The blast was so powerful that the front walls of the floor were completely smashed while the roof developed cracks. Sources said the explosion also sent fragments of the concrete debris into air which hit a nearby house.

Kalicharan’s family of four, which resides in the ground floor of the building, escaped unhurt while tenants Sumit Mohapatra and Sridhar Mohapatra, who lived in second and third floors respectively, were not present in the house during the explosion. The incident triggered panic in the locality as residents woke up terrified on hearing the defeaning blast.

Industrial Area IIC Jayanta Behera said it is suspected that the explosion took place after some crackers stored in the house came in contact with fire. Sridhar, who was a tenant in the third floor, was into cracker business. He is a resident of Khantapada and has remained incommunicado following the incident, the IIC said. Sumit, a marble trader, said he was away from the house for some work on the fateful night.
Police have detained Kalicharan’s son Sanjay for interrogation. Further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp