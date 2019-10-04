Home States Odisha

Block funding to choke terror: NIA DG

Pointing out that without money, no organisation can survive, the NIA Director General  said if the funds of militants and Naxals are choked, those outfits will be tactically wiped out.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Director General of NIA Yogesh Chander Modi and DGP BK Sharma at the workshop in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of National Investigation Agency Yogesh Chander Modi on Thursday said a check on terror financing will curb militancy and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country to a great extent.“As compared to specialised agencies in the country, State police forces take a lot of time to investigate financial crimes because they lack the expertise to deal with accounts,” Modi said at the inaugural session of a workshop on “Investigation of terror related crimes” here.

State police forces have created their own agencies like Special Operation Group (SOG) in Odisha, Greyhounds in Andhra Pradesh and others to check LWE menace but the effective legal response has been lacking, he observed. Many police stations across the country have bank fraud cases pending for several years while the specialised agencies like the CBI complete investigation of such cases in six months.

Pointing out that without money, no organisation can survive, the NIA Director General  said if the funds of militants and Naxals are choked, those outfits will be tactically wiped out. The agency has received no inputs of terror financing from the State, he added.

Modi, who probed the Gujarat riots, stressed on using the available legal provisions like Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019, to curb the activities of banned organisations.

Stating that NIA has been organising capacity building programmes to train the officers of State police forces, Modi said, “NIA does not have a separate training wing but we have been receiving requests from various States to train their police officers. This year, we have organised similar training programmes at 12 places like Srinagar, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and others.”

Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma said cases related to terrorism are being registered in Odisha but since these are highly technical matters, investigation procedure is different.

“To familiarise State police with the investigation of such cases, we have requested NIA to organise a training programme here so that maximum officers can be mobilised,” the DGP said.The DGP said the workshop, organised by Odisha Police in collaboration with NIA,  aimed at familiarising the police officers with the latest tools and software to investigate such crimes. “If the tools and technology of NIA are adopted by Odisha Police, our investigation related to LWE activities will definitely yield better results,” he added.

NIA IG GP Singh, Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) IG Ghanshyam Upadhyay and other senior police officers were present.

