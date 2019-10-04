Bumpy ride awaits puja revellers

Home States Odisha

A pandal fashioned as Janaki temple of Nepal, being erected at Sector 2 in Rourkela I Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Pandal hopping in Rourkela is going to be a painful experience for Durga Puja revellers this time as the roads continue to be dotted with potholes and water-filled craters.

Every year, at least 10 lakh people from Sundargarh, neighbouring districts and Jharkhand visit Rourkela to witness the puja pandals. This year, as many as 110 pandals have come up in different corners of the city. However, roads to all these pandals are in bad shape due to lack of maintenance and the ongoing underground sewerage works.

Interestingly, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) plans to begin repair of damaged roads from Friday when the Durga Puja celebrations begin.

The Rourkela Main road and Ring Road of Rourkela Steel Plant, running through RMC limits, are replete with potholes. Commuting on the main road from Bisra Square to Udit Nagar is a nightmare. Similar is the condition of four-lane Hanuman Vatika bypass, Chhend Colony road and roads in Basanti Colony and Bondamunda. The internal roads of the Civil Township area also severely damaged, said former MLA Pravat Mohapatra. These areas house a large number of pandals.

Social activist Sumanta Jena who resides in Koelnagar said the internal roads of the area are in bad shape and requests to the RMC to complete repair work before Durga Puja went unheard. “In a shift from the usual practice of repairing the potholes well before the Durga Puja, RMC has delayed the process this time”, he said.

In many places, hard industrial slag and building debris were earlier used to fill the potholes, but the practice proved to be problematic than helpful for commuters. At least three km stretch of the Ring Road of RSP from Abhigyan Chowk to Hanuman Vatika Chowk is lying neglected for many years, while another three km Ring Road stretch from Hanuman Vatika and Plant Site area has developed numerous potholes.

RMC Deputy Commissioner SS Bhoi said road repair works were delayed due to rains and from Friday, the Public Works Department would start repair of the Rourkela main road and few others. The RSP has been asked to repair the damaged portion of Ring road.

On the other hand, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seems to have closed its eyes to the dilapidated condition of National Highway -143 from Vedvyas to Hockey Square.

