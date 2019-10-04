Crackdown on RTO agents in koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police have launched a massive crackdown on middlemen in the wake of heavy rush at Koraput Regional Transport Office (RTO) for vehicle documents.

Special police teams, under the direct supervision of Koraput SP M K Bhamoo, are conducting raids on houses and offices of RTO consultants in Jeypore, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Koraput. So far, police have rounded up five RTO agents and seized more than 2,000 vehicle documents and over `5 lakh from their possession.

Following allegations of agents demanding hefty sum of money from locals to clear documents, undercover policemen in plainclothes are keeping a close watch on their activities at Koraput RTO. Sources said police would continue the drive against middlemen for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra held a review meeting with senior officials of Koraput RTO and instructed them to clear the pending documents of vehicle owners.