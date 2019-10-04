Home States Odisha

Deadline ends, Cuttack roads remain unattended

The plans of district administration to repair all roads in the city before Durga Puja seems to have fallen apart.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes on main road stretching from Madhupatna to Badambadi | express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The plans of district administration to repair all roads in the city before Durga Puja seems to have fallen apart. The deadline of  September 30 has gone by but the roads continue to be in a deplorable condition.

The district administration had conducted a preparatory meeting ahead of the Puja about a month back and Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani had directed the officials concerned to complete repair work by September 30.

With Durga Puja festivities set to kick off from Thursday with Sasthi rituals and puja committees expecting the rush of devotees from Saptami on Saturday, the dilapidated condition of roads has irked citizens and puja committees equally.

A majority of the roads are maintained by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) while the rest are either under the Roads and Building Department or Water Resources department but they do not seem to be serious as the work has been moving at a snail’s pace. Besides the regular routes, the stretch from Ranihat to Debigada via Mangalabag through which 165 idols from different parts of the city will be taken in procession for immersion is in a bad shape.

“We had hoped that the road condition would improve during Durga Puja. But CMC is yet to start the work in majority of the Wards,” said Bibhuti Balabantray of Jhanjirmangala.While residents have blamed CMC’s lack of planning and negligent attitude for the situation, the civic body, on the other hand, is confident of completing the repair works by October 3.

Citing reasons for the delay, CMC City Engineer Suba Rao Patro said “The road repair work which was delayed due to rain has resumed from September 25. We have taken up around 100 bad roads in the city and completed 20 per cent repair works. All the repair works are likely to be completed before Puja begins.”

“Rain is not to be blamed. The civic body willfully delayed the road repair works intentionally. The repair work is now being carried out in a hurried and haphazard manner,” alleged former corporator Arun Sethi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp