Entrepreneurs in a fix over shifting of MSME event

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Union MSME Ministry’s decision to postpone its ‘Udyam Sambhav’ programme to last week of November has come as a disappointment for entrepreneurs in the district.

The entrepreneurs wanted the programme to be organised at Saras Mela which is held during Laxmi Puja. General Manager of Regional Industries Centre (RIC) Umakant Raj had held meetings on organising ‘Udyam Sambhav’ during the fair and the entrepreneurs had suggested innovative strategies for the programme.But with the Union MSME Ministry shifting the programme to November, the authorities are in a fix as the Mela offers a great platform for dissemination of information on State and Central Government schemes among entrepreneurs. The MSME Entrepreneurs Forum has urged the Ministry to reconsider its decision. The RIC, Dhenkanal has proposed to open 100 stalls at the fair.