Mo Sarkar initiative in all Govt depts by March 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after launching ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative for police stations and hospitals, the State Government on Thursday announced that the programme will be extended to all government departments by March 5, 2020, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik also celebrated as Panchayatiraj Day.

Now, 21 district hospitals and three medical colleges and hospitals have been brought under the purview of the programme. The programme will cover all the district hospitals by October 30.

Clarifying that ‘Mo Sarkar’ is not grievance hearing, the State Government said it will be used to collect opinion and suggestion about functioning of different government departments and agencies to make them more efficient. The opinions should be on how common people are being treated in government offices and whether their problems are dealt with in a professional manner.

When a common citizen approaches any government office or police station for any work, his telephone number will be registered and a SMS will be sent within 24 hours. If SMS is not received within 24 hours, than the telephone number will have to be registered in the ‘Mo Sarkar’ portal by the citizen by giving a miss call to 14545.

While the Chief Minister, Minister of State for Home, Director General of Police and DIGs will make calls for police station issues, hospital related issues the Chief Minister, Health Minister, secretary and director, health will make calls to the citizens.

The Government assured that nobody will harass people visiting a hospital. Medicines and all tests will be free for a patient.

Nobody will force a patient to visit private hospitals, medicine shops and private Nidaan diagnostic centres, it said.

However, all persons who will register their telephone numbers may not get a call from the chief minister, other ministers and officials. Telephone numbers will be randomly selected out of the registered telephone numbers, it said.