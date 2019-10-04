Home States Odisha

Odisha earns Rs 5.45 crore from auction of fancy car registration numbers

The Transport Department had introduced online auction of fancy registration number and advance registration number booking system since June 2016.

Published: 04th October 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

cars, vehicles, auto crisis

The online auction is now available for 61 notified numbers in four categories.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has earned more than Rs 5 crore from the online auction of fancy registration number and advance registration number booking of vehicles in the first six months of this fiscal, an official of the State Transport Authority (STA) said on Friday.

The state government earned Rs 5.45 crore from auction of fancy numbers (Rs 1.07 crore) from 338 people and advance booking of vehicle registration numbers (Rs 4.38 crore) from 5389 vehicle owners, the official said.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Bhubaneswar-I collected the highest revenue (Rs 1.04 crore) followed by RTO Cuttack (Rs 63 lakh) and ARTO Barbil (Rs 46 lakh).

ALSO READ | Not many may buy cars now, but ‘fancy numbers’ still the rage in Telangana

The Transport Department had introduced online auction of fancy registration number and advance registration number booking system since June 2016.

Any person intending to participate in the online auction will have to register his/her name and select the choice of number during the bid registration period from the 1st to 7th of each month.

The online bidding is open from the 8th to 15th of the month and the highest bidder is allotted the number, the official said.

Meanwhile, the online auction is now available for 61 notified numbers in four categories.

The registration number 0001, 0009 will have a base price of Rs 1 lakh while the numbers like 0002, 0003, 0004, 0005, 0006, 0007, 0008, 0011, 0786, 1111, 1234, 7777, 9999 have a base price of Rs 60,000.

Similarly, the numbers like 1000, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5000, 5555, 6666, 7000, 8055, 8888, 9000 have base price fixed at Rs 40,000.

The numbers like 0010, 0012, 0022, 0033, 0055, 0066, 0070, 0077, 0090, 0099, 0100, 0101, 0111, 0123, 0222, 0333, 0555, 0707, 0777, 0909, 0999, 1001, 2000, 2020, 3000, 4000, 5050, 6000, 7007, 7700, 8000, 8008, 9009, 9090, 9900 have base price of Rs 20.000.

The owners can book choice numbers other than the fancy numbers in advance throughout the month on a first-come first-serve basis for Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 for vehicles other than two-wheelers.

For both 'Auction' and 'Advance Booking' processes, the owner has to open 'Fancy Number Booking' link under 'Online Services' in https://parivahan.gov.in Website.

The successful bidder in case of auction and the owner with advance booking number shall have to produce the sale document along with the booking receipt for registration within 30 days of booking to the concerned registering authority for assignment of the vehicle number, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government Cars
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp