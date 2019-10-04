Odisha octogenarian makes van his home as family shuns him

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Neglected by officials and family, a lonely and depressed Rajan Sahoo has been staying in an old van near Marsaghai canal bridge for the last two months.

The octogenarian owned 0.5 acre of land and had a house in Tulasipur village. He sold it all to marry off his three daughters and built a thatched house over Government land. However, owing to the absence of proper maintenance, the house was razed two months back. “I urged the local officials and sarpanch to provide me a house under a welfare scheme of the Government. But they did not pay heed to my appeals and now the van is my home,” he said.

Though Rajan has three daughters and several grandchildren, he is left to fend for himself. Subash Sahoo, a resident of Tulasipur said, “people who neglected their elderly parents must think about the moral values they instilled in us.”

Rajat Behera, a roadside dhaba owner said Rajan worked as a daily wager in the village and its nearby areas. But now, owing to old age, he is no longer able to work. “We give him food everyday,” he said.

Block Development Officer of Marsaghai Debendranath Swain said, “After getting to know about Rajan’s plight, we wrote a letter to the District Social Welfare Officer on Thursday to provide him shelter in a Government-run old age home. We will soon provide him a house under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.”