Home States Odisha

Odisha octogenarian makes van his home as family shuns him

Though Rajan has three daughters and several grandchildren, he is left to fend for himself.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rajan Sahoo in his make-shift home in the van. (Photo | EPS)

Rajan Sahoo in his make-shift home in the van. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Neglected by officials and family, a lonely and depressed Rajan Sahoo has been staying in an old van near Marsaghai canal bridge for the last two months.

The octogenarian owned 0.5 acre of land and had a house in Tulasipur village. He sold it all to marry off his three daughters and built a thatched house over Government land. However, owing to the absence of proper maintenance, the house was razed two months back. “I urged the local officials and sarpanch to provide me a house under a welfare scheme of the Government. But they did not pay heed to my appeals and now the van is my home,” he said.

Though Rajan has three daughters and several grandchildren, he is left to fend for himself. Subash Sahoo, a resident of Tulasipur said, “people who neglected their elderly parents must think about the moral values they instilled in us.”

Rajat Behera, a roadside dhaba owner said Rajan worked as a daily wager in the village and its nearby areas. But now, owing to old age, he is no longer able to work. “We give him food everyday,” he said.

Block Development Officer of Marsaghai Debendranath Swain said, “After getting to know about Rajan’s plight, we wrote a letter to the  District Social Welfare Officer on Thursday to provide him shelter in a Government-run old age home.  We will soon provide him  a house under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
senior citizens
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp