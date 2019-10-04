One way traffic in Cuttack from today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police is all set to impose restrictions on movement of vehicles on city roads from Friday to streamline traffic during Durga Puja. One way traffic system will be imposed on some vital routes in the city from Friday to Tuesday. “The restriction will be effective from 4 pm to midnight during Puja days. However, the regulation will be changed during immersion ceremony on October 9 and 10,” said ACP (Traffic) Jatin Kumar Panda.

The bulk of the city’s traffic will be diverted to Ring Road and subsequently redirected to major routes so that there will be less rush on arterial roads especially near puja mandaps, he said. The city has been divided into four zones and eight sectors for smooth traffic management. While an Assistant Commandant-rank officer has been deployed in each zone, a Sub-Inspector (SI) and a constable equipped with VHF set have been deployed in each sector to supervise the traffic system. As many as six platoons of police force would be deployed to streamline traffic system, the ACP said.