Home States Odisha

One way traffic in Cuttack from today

The Commissionerate Police is all set to impose restrictions on movement of vehicles on city roads from Friday to streamline traffic during Durga Puja. 

Published: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Artisan decorates an idol of Goddess Durga with ornaments at Sutahata in Cuttack on Thursday | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police is all set to impose restrictions on movement of vehicles on city roads from Friday to streamline traffic during Durga Puja.  One way traffic system will be imposed on some vital routes in the city from Friday to Tuesday. “The restriction will be effective from 4 pm to midnight during Puja days. However, the regulation will be changed during immersion ceremony on October 9 and 10,” said ACP (Traffic) Jatin Kumar Panda. 

The bulk of the city’s traffic will be diverted to Ring Road and subsequently redirected to major routes so that there will be less rush on arterial roads especially near puja mandaps, he said. The city has been divided into four zones and eight sectors for smooth traffic management. While an Assistant Commandant-rank officer has been deployed in each zone, a Sub-Inspector (SI) and a constable equipped with VHF set have been deployed in each sector to supervise the traffic system.  As many as six platoons of police force would be deployed to streamline traffic system, the ACP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp