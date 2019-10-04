Home States Odisha

Plastic ban brings cheer to ‘thunga’ makers

The State Government’s imposition of total ban on polythene and single use plastic has brought cheer to makers of paper bags (thunga) in the district.

Published: 04th October 2019

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The State Government’s imposition of total ban on polythene and single use plastic has brought cheer to makers of paper bags (thunga) in the district.Around 25,000 people and a few self help groups (SHGs) are engaged in making paper bags in the district. The business of paper bags is a rewarding one as it involves little investment. The makers usually collect old news papers and books and make bags out of them. They then sell it to grocery shops. There was a time when paper bags were much in demand. However, plastic bags took over the market and there were hardly any takers for thunga. It also affected the livelihood of paper bag makers.

However, the ban on plastic has rekindled their hopes of earning a decent income. Bansidhar Sahu, a thunga maker of Sanpur village has been making the paper bags for the last 20 years. He said the ban on plastic is a blessing for him. After the ban on plastic, local traders have been placing orders for thunga. Bansidhar recalls the tough times when owing to the onslaught of plastic, he had to work as a daily labourer.

President of Sri Gopinath SHG in Purana village in Biridi block Sasmita Das as many as 30 women are engaged in making paper bags which are sold for `2 per piece. “Cottage industries were facing competition from plastic but now they would flourish owing to the ban,” she said.Chief of District Supply and Marketing Society (DSMS) Satyasunder Sibram Paital said the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) is ready to provide financial assistance to SHGs that are interested in making paper bags. 

