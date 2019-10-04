Suspended cops reinstated,action against mob awaited

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Facing criticism for the arbitrary action against its own personnel over Puruna Bazaar violence, the district police administration has reinstated ASI Dillip Patra and constable Rupa Ranjan Sahoo who were put under suspension following the clash on September 16.

Then Puruna Bazaar IIC Pragyan Mohanty was also shunted out immediately after the incident. She has been transferred to the headquarters.The action had left the local police force demoralised while a section of the public criticised the police top brass for giving in to mob rule to restore normalcy and maintain peace in Puruna Bazaar.

Ten days after the incident, SP Rajesh Pandit reinstated the suspended duo into service and posted Patra in Bhadrak Town police station and Sahoo in Armed Police Reserve on September 26. Sources said there is unlikely to be any legal proceeding against the two policemen.

On the other hand, though a rioting case has been registered against persons involved in the attack on cops and vandalising a police vehicle, none of the accused has yet been identified so far.

The SP said verification process is on to identify and track the people involved in rioting and vandalising the police vehicle.

Sources in the district police said action against the mob has been delayed as efforts were being made to conduct the immersion ceremony of a couple of Ganesh idols incident-free in the communally sensitive area. Now that the immersion has passed off smoothly, police may crack the whip on miscreants involved in the violence.

A police officer on conditions of anonymity said if no action is taken, persons involved in the attack on cops will get emboldened. Police should set an example by arresting some of the miscreants so that people will think twice before taking law into their own hands.

The State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme, which is meant for persons who have been victimised, will fail to serve its purpose if exploited by mobs and anti-socials.

“Cops should be ranked on the basis of their behaviour towards victims of crime and fraud but not towards mafia and anti-socials who need to be dealt with an iron hand,” the officer added.