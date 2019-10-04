Home States Odisha

Towering pandals dot Sambalpur city

Apart from these pandals, visitors will throng Samaleswari temple, Pataneswari temple and Kalibadi to participate in the celebrations.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

An artisan working on the puja pandal at Dhanupali in Sambalpur city I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: From Jurassic Park to a Raj Mahal, extravagant theme-based pandals will mark Durga Puja in Sambalpur this time.As ‘Sasthi’ rituals will begin in Durga temples and pandals here on Friday, puja organisers across the city are busy making elaborate arrangements for the celebrations. This year, 57 puja pandals have been erected in the city.

Puja organisers of Budharaja here, have roped in artists from Hindol in Dhenkanal for creating a 75 ft-high and 85 ft-wide puja pandal, which is a replica of a Rajmahal or palace, with bamboo, clothes, wooden battens and thermocol. Joint secretary of Budharaja Puja Committee, Manoj Kumar Dash said the committee is spending Rs 8 lakh for setting up the attractive pandal.

Dhanupali Puja Committee that has carved a niche for itself for creating beautiful pandals in the past, has roped in 15 artisans from Bhadrak to also create a palace housing Shiva Linga on its roof. The head artisan for Dhanupali pandal, Siba Shankar Sahu said height of the pandal is 60 ft and width is 46 ft. This also happens to be the only ‘green’ pandal in the city as the artisans have not used polythene in any form for creating the pandal. “We have used wood apple (bael), fruits of casuarina, betel nuts and wild brinjals besides, bamboo for erecting the pandal”, said Sahu, adding cost of the pandal is about Rs 6 lakh.

Similarly, the Gobindtola Puja Committee has engaged artists from Balangir to replicate Sitala Mata temple of  Medinipur in West Bengal by using materials like sunpack sheets, clothes and thermocol. The committee is spending Rs 5 lakh for erecting the 65 ft-high pandal and in addition to this, towering light gates and decorations are being made at the pandal at the cost of Rs 5.5 lakh.

Inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster of 2015 ‘Jurassic Park’, the organisers of Daleipada are creating a Jurrasic World theme pandal with six dinosaurs inside it. Local artists are fashioning the pandal with clothes, wooden battens, bamboo stripes and colour.

Apart from these pandals, visitors will throng Samaleswari temple, Pataneswari temple and Kalibadi to participate in the celebrations. Historians said the practice of worshipping Goddess Durga during Dussehra can be traced back to the middle of 19th century with idols of the Goddess being worshipped in Kumbharpada (currently known as Sansadak) followed by Balibandha, Hatpada and Daleipada. However, Durga Puja acquired the status of Sarbajanina (community festival) in 1918 when the Bengali community started worshipping the Goddess at Kalibadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp