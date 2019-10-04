Towering pandals dot Sambalpur city

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: From Jurassic Park to a Raj Mahal, extravagant theme-based pandals will mark Durga Puja in Sambalpur this time.As ‘Sasthi’ rituals will begin in Durga temples and pandals here on Friday, puja organisers across the city are busy making elaborate arrangements for the celebrations. This year, 57 puja pandals have been erected in the city.

Puja organisers of Budharaja here, have roped in artists from Hindol in Dhenkanal for creating a 75 ft-high and 85 ft-wide puja pandal, which is a replica of a Rajmahal or palace, with bamboo, clothes, wooden battens and thermocol. Joint secretary of Budharaja Puja Committee, Manoj Kumar Dash said the committee is spending Rs 8 lakh for setting up the attractive pandal.

Dhanupali Puja Committee that has carved a niche for itself for creating beautiful pandals in the past, has roped in 15 artisans from Bhadrak to also create a palace housing Shiva Linga on its roof. The head artisan for Dhanupali pandal, Siba Shankar Sahu said height of the pandal is 60 ft and width is 46 ft. This also happens to be the only ‘green’ pandal in the city as the artisans have not used polythene in any form for creating the pandal. “We have used wood apple (bael), fruits of casuarina, betel nuts and wild brinjals besides, bamboo for erecting the pandal”, said Sahu, adding cost of the pandal is about Rs 6 lakh.

Similarly, the Gobindtola Puja Committee has engaged artists from Balangir to replicate Sitala Mata temple of Medinipur in West Bengal by using materials like sunpack sheets, clothes and thermocol. The committee is spending Rs 5 lakh for erecting the 65 ft-high pandal and in addition to this, towering light gates and decorations are being made at the pandal at the cost of Rs 5.5 lakh.

Inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster of 2015 ‘Jurassic Park’, the organisers of Daleipada are creating a Jurrasic World theme pandal with six dinosaurs inside it. Local artists are fashioning the pandal with clothes, wooden battens, bamboo stripes and colour.

Apart from these pandals, visitors will throng Samaleswari temple, Pataneswari temple and Kalibadi to participate in the celebrations. Historians said the practice of worshipping Goddess Durga during Dussehra can be traced back to the middle of 19th century with idols of the Goddess being worshipped in Kumbharpada (currently known as Sansadak) followed by Balibandha, Hatpada and Daleipada. However, Durga Puja acquired the status of Sarbajanina (community festival) in 1918 when the Bengali community started worshipping the Goddess at Kalibadi.