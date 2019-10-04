Home States Odisha

Villagers flee after six forced to eat human excreta over sorcery

29 residents of Gopapur were arrested for torturing the victims

Published: 04th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A day after six villagers were forced to consume human excreta in a horrific sorcery-related crime, Gopapur in Khallikote block wore a deserted look on Thursday. Most of its residents have fled the village to evade police arrest.Police have registered a case and arrested 29 villagers including 22 women for their alleged involvement in the incident. Search is on for others who had participated in the inhuman incident.

Six persons Jogendra Nahak, Hari Nahak, Sania Das, Durjya Nahak, Ram Nahak and Jogi Das were forced to consume human excreta on suspicion of practising sorcery on Wednesday. They were tortured by the villagers and had their teeth pulled out. The six victims were taken to Khalikote hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Such incidents are not new in the district. But the Gopapur incident was unlike any other as it occurred even as the administration was aware of the build-up of trouble.In the recent past, five people had died of an unknown disease with unusual symptoms. This led to panic among the villagers who attributed the deaths to black magic and took the help of a sorcerer.The local police and administration had received the news and sent a team of doctors to collect blood samples from the villagers in order to identify the disease.

On Saturday last, Khalikote IIC Satyaranjan Pradhan and tehsildar Chittaranjan Mohanta in the presence of local elected representatives, took four of those affected by the unknown disease to hospital. A team of doctors from MKCG Medical College and Hospital, led by Dr Abani Kumar Mohapatra along with Dr Pradeep Gantayat, medical officer of Khallikote hospital, had gone to the village on Sunday and took the blood samples of the people. Dr Gantayat said primary investigation revealed that most of the villagers were suffering from anaemia. “We will conduct further health tests of the villagers,” he said.

However, even as awareness programmes on superstitions were being conducted by the administration, a group of villagers decided to teach the six victims a lesson as they suspected them of practising sorcery.
Though the Orissa Prevention of Witch Hunting, Act (OPWHA) 2013 entails penalty and punishment for practising and abetting sorcery, four such deaths were recorded from the district this year.

Of the 24 police stations in the district, more than a dozen reported violence due to sorcery. The district recorded two sorcery related deaths in 2016 and five persons were arrested. Similarly in 2017 two more sorcery deaths took place and 49 persons including five women were arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp