Villagers flee after six forced to eat human excreta over sorcery

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A day after six villagers were forced to consume human excreta in a horrific sorcery-related crime, Gopapur in Khallikote block wore a deserted look on Thursday. Most of its residents have fled the village to evade police arrest.Police have registered a case and arrested 29 villagers including 22 women for their alleged involvement in the incident. Search is on for others who had participated in the inhuman incident.

Six persons Jogendra Nahak, Hari Nahak, Sania Das, Durjya Nahak, Ram Nahak and Jogi Das were forced to consume human excreta on suspicion of practising sorcery on Wednesday. They were tortured by the villagers and had their teeth pulled out. The six victims were taken to Khalikote hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Such incidents are not new in the district. But the Gopapur incident was unlike any other as it occurred even as the administration was aware of the build-up of trouble.In the recent past, five people had died of an unknown disease with unusual symptoms. This led to panic among the villagers who attributed the deaths to black magic and took the help of a sorcerer.The local police and administration had received the news and sent a team of doctors to collect blood samples from the villagers in order to identify the disease.

On Saturday last, Khalikote IIC Satyaranjan Pradhan and tehsildar Chittaranjan Mohanta in the presence of local elected representatives, took four of those affected by the unknown disease to hospital. A team of doctors from MKCG Medical College and Hospital, led by Dr Abani Kumar Mohapatra along with Dr Pradeep Gantayat, medical officer of Khallikote hospital, had gone to the village on Sunday and took the blood samples of the people. Dr Gantayat said primary investigation revealed that most of the villagers were suffering from anaemia. “We will conduct further health tests of the villagers,” he said.

However, even as awareness programmes on superstitions were being conducted by the administration, a group of villagers decided to teach the six victims a lesson as they suspected them of practising sorcery.

Though the Orissa Prevention of Witch Hunting, Act (OPWHA) 2013 entails penalty and punishment for practising and abetting sorcery, four such deaths were recorded from the district this year.

Of the 24 police stations in the district, more than a dozen reported violence due to sorcery. The district recorded two sorcery related deaths in 2016 and five persons were arrested. Similarly in 2017 two more sorcery deaths took place and 49 persons including five women were arrested.