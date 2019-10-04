Villagers protest death of tribal girl

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Locals staged an agitation outside Brahmani Tarang police station protesting death of a tribal girl at Rangamati ashram school here on Thursday.

Rashmita Kerketta, a student of Class VII, was closing the iron window of the school at about 11 am when she suffered a fall. She was declared dead at Rourkela Government Hospital. Her parents, accompanied by other villagers, staged protest claiming that she was electrocuted.

“Electric wires hung close to the window and there was a lightning strike around that time which could have electrocuted her”, her parents said and demanded compensation and inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.

Police said the exact reason behind the girl’s death would be known after postmortem and based on it, compensation can be claimed.