Website of Debrigarh sanctuary launched

A jungle safari van of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary | Express

SAMBALPUR: The Hirakud Wildlife Division on Thursday launched the exclusive website of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary as part of 65th Wildlife Week celebrations.

DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division Sanath Kumar N said the website www.debrigarhsanctuary.com is aimed at providing information on the sanctuary and promoting tourism in the district. “Though it is one of the most beautiful sanctuaries of the State, people are yet to know about it,” he said.

Situated on the banks of Hirakud Reservoir, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary spreads over 353.81 sq km in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. It is home to around 40 species of mammals, 234 species of birds, 41 species of reptiles, 12 species of amphibians, 42 species of fish, 39 species of odonates, 85 species of butterflies and 38 species of spider besides 250 flora species.

The sanctuary provides shelter to a significant population of tiger, leopard, gaur,  elephant, spotted deer, sambar, deer, four-horned antelope, hyena, wild dog, fox, wolf, wild boar, sloth beer and civet. The adjoining Hirakud Dam Reservoir attracts a large number of migratory birds during winter apart from fulfilling the water requirements of the wild animals.

Over the last few years, the wildlife division has taken many measures to exploit the tourism potential of the sanctuary and the local forest community has been engaged as eco-guides.

In May this year, the forest division started jungle safari in the sanctuary with two camper vehicles.
Other than the safari, the sanctuary has also expanded its accommodation facility. There are five double-bedded cottages, popularly known as water front cottages which can be availed at `4,500 and a dormitory with four beds at `6,000. Moreover, eight double-bed rooms named Bison Block have been constructed recently which can be availed at `5,000 per room.

Besides food, the room packages are inclusive of charges for safari, trekking and boating. While the website has all the information that can help a person plan his/her trip, it also has the link for booking the room. The rooms can be booked through ecotourodisha.com.

