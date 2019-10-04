WESCO accountant in Vigilance net

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A senior accountant of power house sub-division of WESCO Kalahandi, Bhawanipatna, Ajaya Kumar Mishra was arrested by Vigilance sleuths for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from a consumer to adjust a bill.

Saroj Padhi of Gopinathpur village had received a month’s electricity bill of Rs 30,475 for domestic consumption.

He approached the grievance cell of WESCO for revision of the bill which he alleged was much higher than his consumption.

As directed by the grievance cell authorities, he approached senior accountant Mishra, who demanded Rs 5,000 to revise the bill amount to Rs 10,000.

Harassed, the consumer filed a written complaint in the Vigilance office. Vigilance sleuths laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the senior accountant red-handed while accepting the bribe money from Padhi.