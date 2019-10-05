2 agents held for labourer’s death

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: TWO labour sardars were arrested by Balangir police on Friday in connection with the death of a labourer, Kenalu Mallick. They are Khyamanidhi Meher of Belpada and Lakhindra Kumbhar in Bijakhaman.

On Monday, the labourer of Bhubanpali village in Barpali under Bargarh district died in captivity of a labour contractor in Bijakhaman village within Balangir Sadar police limits. Labour sardar Khyamanidhi had kept Kenalu in a house in Bijakhaman with the help of another middleman Lakhindra in order to send him to Andhra Pradesh. However, Kenalu fell sick due to bad food and inhuman living conditions.

Though the labourer was ill for the last four days, Khyamanidhi did not provide him any medical assistance. After Kenalu died, the contractor tried to hush up the case and sent the labourer’s body to his native Bhubanpali. As Khyamanidhi had already sent Kenalu’s wife and daughter to Andhra Pradesh to work as bonded labourers, no complaint has been lodged with the police. Following the incident, Collector Arindam Dakua had ordered an inquiry.

Speaking to mediapersons, Balangir SP M Sandip Sampad said the two labour sardars were arrested from their houses and they have been forwarded to court.