5 more held for sorcery violence

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Khalikote police arrested five more persons in connection with the sorcery violence in Gopapur village under Khallikote police limits on Friday.With this, the total number of persons arrested in the case goes up to 34, said Khallikote IIC Satya Narayan Pradhan. He said others accused in the case have been identified and more arrests are likely soon. Many of the villagers involved in the horrific torture of six elderly persons are absconding.

Villagers Jogendra Nahak, Hari Nahak, Sania Das, Durjya Nahak, Ram Nahak and Jogi Das were forced to consume human excreta on suspicion of practising sorcery on Wednesday. They were tortured by the villagers and had their teeth pulled out. The six victims are under treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Police registered a case and arrested 29 villagers, including 22 women, for their alleged involvement in the incident.Deployment of armed police personnel continues in the village.