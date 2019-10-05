Home States Odisha

Amid coal crisis, Bharatpur mine stays shut

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Even as the power generation from the State is grappling with an acute coal shortage, the mega Bharatpur opencast mine at Talcher coalfield has been shut down by the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) for more than two months.

Authorities of DGMS, Bhubaneswar had clamped Section 22 of the Mines Act at Bharatpur mine following the death of four contractual workers in an accident on July 23. Since then, operations have been stopped in the mine, affecting coal production of Mahanadi coalfields Limited (MCL). Section 22 prohibits deployment of manpower at the mine.

Bharatpur holds significance as it is linked to Nalco captive power plant which draws coal from the mine through Merry-Go-Round (MGR) system. The mine supplies 8,000 to 10,000 tonne of coal to the power plant on a daily basis.

Now after closure of Bharatpur mine, the power plant is facing an unprecedented coal crisis and has been forced to shut down four of its eight 120 MW units. Such is the scenario that Nalco has slashed aluminum production in its smelter plant and regulation of power to its pots. It has also been forced to purchase power from the State grid.

According to official sources, against the target of 10 million tonne for the current fiscal, Bharatpur mine has so far produced about three million tonne of coal, In the last financial year, the mine had produced more than 10 million tonne coal.

General secretary of INTUC Souvagya  Chandra Pradhan said in view of the country’s dire need of coal, the mine should be immediately opened as all the rectification works have been completed.

On being asked as to when the ban order will be lifted from Bharatpur mine, deputy Director General of Mines Safety S Bagchi became incensed and said, “Ask the MCL CMD about it.”

