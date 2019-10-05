Chandrayaan-2 enters theme race

Home States Odisha

ROURKELA: The Steel City is ready to treat Puja revellers with exquisite and attractive theme-based pandals which include replicas of spacecraft Chandrayaan-2, Janaki temple of Nepal and chariots of the Trinity in Puri.  

Since the city is renowned for its innovative pandals, Puja committees have spent bulk of their budget on pandal decoration in a bid to outdo each other.

This year, Sector-7 Durga Puja committee has attracted the maximum eyeballs with its Chandrayaan-2 model pandal. In 2018, the committee had erected the pandal in the shape of Kalinga Stadium to mark the Hockey World Cup.

Committee president Sudarsan Jena said Chandrayaan-2 Mission is a historic achievement of India in space science and every citizen is proud of it. He informed that the entire Puja budget is about `8 lakh with the bulk amount spent on the pandal which is 90 feet high.  

Another popular venue is Sector-2 ground where replica of Janaki temple has come up. Sector-2 Puja committee functionary A Barik said the replica will be a visual treat for pandal hoppers and attract maximum footfall.

The Sector-1 (Old) Puja committee has come up with a replica of chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra with the Mausimaa temple in the background. Similarly, Sector-6 H Block committee has erected a replica of Victoria Memorial of Kolkata.Committee advisor Pradip Singh said the pandal is 100 feet high and 75 feet wide. The total Puja budget is about `9 lakh.

Another most sought-after venue for Puja revellers is Sector-16 where the replica of a palace of blockbuster movie Bahubali stands majestically to entertain visitors. Many more venues in the city have also erected different theme-based pandals.

There are 98 Puja Committees under the Central Puja Committee (CPC) and a dozen more which are not under the CPC. Central Puja Committee treasurer Muktikanta Behera said for safety of revellers, all committees under the CPC have been asked to install electronic surveillance system.
The immersion ceremony would take place on October 9.

