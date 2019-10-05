Collector dons role of teacher, takes maths class

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Students of Upgraded Middle English (UGME) primary school in the remote Maoist hotbed of Salimi village under Mathili block were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday afternoon after Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal turned up to don the mantle of a teacher.

Agarwal paid a surprise visit to the school and imparted mathematics lessons to Class VII students. District Education Officer Ramesh Chandra Sethy said the Collector taught the students for around half an hour and provided tips to excel in mathematics.

The State Government has launched ‘Mo School’ campaign under which qualified individuals are welcome to teach students to bring about qualitative change in classroom teaching. Agarwal said as part of the programme, he took a class of the students.

“I found the students academically sound. Some of them were very bright. The district administration will focus on providing them right opportunities to pursue higher education,” he said.

Agarwal said as a public servant, it is necessary to interact with students and teachers to ensure quality teaching in schools. He also took stock of the mid-day meal programme in the school and interacted with teachers and villagers on various issues. He tasted ‘Dalma’ made for the students as part of the noon meals and found it satisfactory.

The Collector’s action was appreciated by villagers of Salimi.