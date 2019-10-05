Cops rescue youth after encounter with kidnapper

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Friday rescued a youth, kidnapped for ransom, following an exchange of fire with the kidnapper near Gudeswar Baba temple here.

The kidnapper Amit Sahu alias Amit Bihari of Pathanpada in Badbazar area under Khetrajpur police limits sustained bullet injuries and was arrested. A pistol, one live ammunition, an empty cartridge and an iron rod were seized from him.Police said at least eight cases are pending against Amit in different police stations.

A woman of Majhipada area lodged a complaint at the Khetrajpur police station stating that her son Bunty was kidnapped by Amit on Thursday and he demanded ransom of `60,000 over phone to release him. The kidnapper also told her that he assaulted her son with an iron rod and if the ransom demand was not met, he would kill him.

A special police team was formed to investigate the case and police traced the kidnapper to the Gudeswar Baba temple on the banks of river Mahanadi. The team rushed to the spot and on seeing them, Amit opened two rounds of fire. In retaliation, police fired two rounds injuring Amit in the left leg. IIC of Khetrajpur police station, Mamata Naik also sustained minor injuries during the operation.

Amit was arrested and during interrogation, he informed police about the location where Bunty was held. Bunty was found to be injured due to the assault by Amit but is safe. Amit has been admitted to VIMSAR.

Sambalpur SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh said more persons are involved in the kidnapping incident and will be arrested soon.

CASE RECORD

At least eight cases are pending against kidnapper Amit in different police stations

He kidnapped Bunty of Majhipada area on Thursday

He had demanded `60,000 ransom to release the youth and threatened to kill him if the demand was not met

More persons are involved in the kidnapping incident