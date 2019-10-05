Drive against hawkers at Rly stations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has intensified its drive against unauthorised vending in trains and on railway premises.

Railway officials, including commercial and RPF teams, have been directed to initiate stringent action against those who are illegally engaged in selling goods on running train and on platforms.

An ECoR official said loot and snatching incidents occur frequently as passengers prefer train journeys for family tours during vacations. “Many chain snatchers and thieves board trains in the guise of hawkers and target the passengers. Railway premises and trains see an increase of garbage due to illegal hawking,” he said.

Officials have been advised to intensify the drive against beggars and alms-seekers boarding trains and entering railway station premises. Passengers have been urged to support for eradicating unauthorised hawking .