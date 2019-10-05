Home States Odisha

Glittering gold, silver all the way in Cuttack

Festive fervour gripped the Millennium City as the five-day Durga Puja celebration began with traditional pomp and gaiety on Friday.

Published: 05th October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sasthi puja being performed at Telengabazar mandap in Cuttack on Friday | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Festive fervour gripped the Millennium City as the five-day Durga Puja celebration began with traditional pomp and gaiety on Friday.As many as 165 puja pandals have come alive with exquisite decorations, attractive welcome arches and sparkling lights. While Goddess Durga, the annihilator of demon Mahishasura, is being worshipped at 85 pandals, the clay idols of other deities including Hara-Parbati have been consecrated in the remaining pandals.

While 27 puja committees have put up silver tableaux (Chandi Medha) at their pandals, around 10 committees have used massive gold ornaments to decorate Goddess Durga and her celestial companions, including the demon Mahishasura.

As the puja committees began the celebration by performing Sasthi puja with performance of ‘Bela Barani’ rituals on Friday evening, devotees started thronging pandals to get a glimpse of the Goddess.
However, the footfall at different puja pandals will be increased on Saptami, Astami, Navami and Bijaya Dashami. Immersion of idols will take place on Wednesday.

This year, incessant rain had delayed puja preparations for about four days. However, the organisers completed their pandals in time by engaging extra manpower. The entire city has been decked up with exquisite decorations and massive light gates erected by different puja committees.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has imposed one way traffic system in the city to ease congestion. Apart from police deployment at puja pandals, security has been beefed up at Cuttack railway station, Badambadi bus stand and other important places. CCTV cameras have been installed at different crowded places and important junctions to keep an eye on the trouble-makers. As many as 50 platoons of police force have been deployed for smooth celebration of Durga Puja, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh, adding that 57 platoons of police force would be deployed during immersion ceremony.

