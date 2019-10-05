Local unrest affects supply from Talcher coalfield

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Supply of 6,000 tonne of coal and 5,000 cubic metre of over burden removal (OBR) has been affected at Talcher coalfields due to two separate incidents of unrest since Thursday.

According to a statement released by MCL, OBR operations at Ananta opencast project were affected on Thursday night after one Judhisthir Sahoo of Burdabanpur village unauthorisedly entered into the mine premises and damaged equipment to stop dewatering from the sump to external mine area.

Besides his reported involvement in stone pelting on vehicles at the mine on Friday morning, Sahoo also kidnapped two MCL employees, identified as Design-Mech fitter Artatrana Sahoo and helper Dhirendra Behera, at around 9 am. The project officer of Ananta mine lodged an FIR with local police in this regard following which the abducted employees were released. Mining operations were normalised at 2:45 pm after the intervention of the Sub-Collector and Talcher SDPO.

The stoppage of dewatering operations also affected coal production at Ananta mine. Production in the mine, which was targeted at 40,000 tonne coal, has been reduced to around 30,000 due to the obstruction.

Earlier, some people had obstructed coal transportation from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday at Biswal Chowk near Dera village, thereby affecting supply of about 6,000 tonne coal from Bhubaneswari opencast project.