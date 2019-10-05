MLA, Tehsildar face-off over eviction drive

Home States Odisha

BALASORE: Tension ran high in the Nilagiri following a verbal spat between Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and Tehsildar Sushrita Tudu over an eviction drive in front of Sub-Collector’s office on Friday. Nayak staged dharna in front of collectorate alleging misbehaviour by Tudu.

The incident occured after some makeshift ‘moharir’ kiosks in front of the Sub-Collector’s office premises near Nilagiri court were razed in presence of Tudu, additional Tehsildar and Sadar Revenue Inspector in the morning.

Receiving information, the MLA reached the spot and protested the eviction while questioning the action without making an alternative arrangement for rehabilitation or compensation to the moharirs.
This led to an argument between the MLA and Tehsildar and the eviction drive was stopped as Nayak stood in front of the JCB machines. Later, he sat on dharna outside the collectorate. He was joined by his supporters, the affected moharirs, some crusher unit owners and members of truck owners association who demanded immediate transfer of the Tehsildar for misbehaving with the MLA.  

Some supporters of the MLA also went ahead and locked the office with Tehsildar and other staff inside. Balasore Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra rushed to the spot and opened the Tehsildar’s office.

Mohapatra held discussions with Nayak but he refused to withdraw his stir. Sources said Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty will meet the MLA in this regard.

Nayak said he had met the Sub-Collector of Nilagiri three days back after receiving information about the eviction drive. He had suggested Mohapatra of not carrying out eviction until alternative arrangement is made for rehabilitation of the moharirs who have been carrying out their business at the spot for several years. “Our dharna will continue till the Tehsildar is not transferred and moharirs are not rehabilitated”, he said.

Police deployment was made in the area to prevent any untoward situation. Meanwhile, Tehsildar Tudu refuted the MLA’s allegation and said she did not misbehave with him. Instead, it was Nayak who abused her in presence of other Government officials.

