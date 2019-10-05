MLA volunteers to repair roads

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: WITH Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) sleeping on repair of damaged roads ahead of Durga Puja, Rourkela MLA and former minister Sarada Prasad Nayak stayed up on Thursday night and volunteered to repair the Hanuman Vatika bypass.

Along with Nayak, the assistant engineer and junior engineer of RMC supervised the work till its completion. Nayak reached the Hanuman Vatika Square on Thursday night from where the work began. He also volunteered labour and stayed with them till morning.

He said since the bypass road of RMC is a busy throughfare, workers were directed to carry out repair work in the night. The Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDO) of PWD, MK Dalabehera who was returning home through the road was stopped by Nayak and asked to monitor the work.

Dalabehera said repair work was completed till the Gurudwara and the remaining stretch of the bypass till Hockey Square would be taken up from Friday night. Repair work of the main road of the Civil Township under the PWD was also completed last night. He said they target to fill all potholes of the main road till Bisra Square by Saturday.

On Friday morning, the RMC and Public Works Department (PWD) carried out repair of other roads.

RMC Deputy Commissioner SS Bhoi said the repair works were planned after Biswakarma Puja on September 17 but was delayed due to prolonged rains.