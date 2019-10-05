Newly-wed couple found hanging

By Express News Service

BANPUR: A newly-married couple was found hanging at their house in Sana Nairi village under Banpur police limits in Khurda district on Thursday night.The deceased are Sanatan Sahu (20) and his wife Shibani (18).The couple had tied the knot three months ago at a temple in the absence of their family members because of inter-caste marriage.

On Thursday evening, Sanatan found his wife hanging in the house. He rushed to his mother and narrated the incident to her, who informed the police. By the time the police reached the spot, Sanatan too hanged himself to death. A suicide note was found near the body.

Police sent the bodies for postmortem. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the duo might have committed suicide over family feud, sources said.