OAS officer dismissed, 4 others shown the door

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing with the zero tolerance policy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards corruption, the Odisha government on Friday dismissed an OAS officer from service and gave compulsory retirement to a deputy conservator of forests (DFO), a deputy commissioner of excise, a Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and an assistant civil supplies officer (ACSO).

The dismissed OAS officer Pradeep Kumar Behera, now Tehsildar at Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district, was block development officer (BDO) at Komna in Nuapada district. He was convicted in a Vigilance case during his posting at Koraput in 2008.

Official sources said Sarat Chandra Panda of the Odisha Forest Service (OFS) cadre was booked by the Vigilance in a disproportionate assets case for acquiring property worth Rs 4.5 crore more than his known sources of income in his and his family members’ name. During the investigation, bank deposits of more than Rs 4 crore were found in his and his family members’ accounts. It was ascertained that the cash was deposited by him during demonetisation in November, 2016 in the accounts of his family members. This is the highest detection of cash in the account of a government servant and his family members in Odisha.

Besides deposits of Rs 4.26 crore in his and family members’ name, a three-story building and a two-storey building worth Rs 23.97 lakh have been traced to Panda’s name. Vigilance has also found a homestead land at Bhubaneswar worth Rs 53.8 lakh in Panda’s name. The total assets owned by Panda and his members have been calculated at Rs 5.23 crore. Panda was arrested on February 26, 2017 and remanded to judicial custody till March 10, 2017. He was placed under suspension from February 26, 2017 to June 21, 2019.

Vigilance had booked deputy commissioner of excise Dillip Kumar Nag while he was posted at Cuttack in 2012, for acquiring property worth more than Rs 1.5 crore in his and his family members’ name.

Cash of Rs 47.5 lakh was seized during house search. He was arrested and placed under suspension from November 20, 2012 to March 3, 2015. Vigilance found assets worth Rs 3.61 crore, disproportionate to the known sources of income of Basant Kumar Behera, RTO.

He was booked by Vigilance in 2018 for the disproportionate assets case. Behera was also booked by Vigilance in another case in 2014 for misappropriation of government revenue of Rs 4.62 lakh from collection of tax and penalties of different vehicles during his tenure as RTO, Bargarh.

Ashok Kumar Majhi, ACSO was booked by Vigilance in two cases for disproportionate assets and showing undue favour to a rice mill in 2008 and 2014 respectively. Official sources said he is also facing departmental proceedings for not discharging his duties properly, showing undue favour to the rice millers and thereby, causing huge loss to the Government. He was suspended for failure to discharge his duty during cyclone Fani which hit the State on May 3.