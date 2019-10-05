Onion tears for vendors

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Onion prices have brought tears to the eyes of not just consumers but also meat and fish vendors in Koraput district.

Although the festive days have started with Durga Puja, sale of chicken, fish and mutton has gone down drastically.

Onions for Koraput district are procured from West Bengal and Raipur and currently, the vegetable is selling at `60 per kg in local markets. Vendors attribute the price rise to low inflow of onions to Koraput markets in the last one month.

Demand for non-vegetarian items are usually high during festive days and last year, the demand was 50 per cent more than normal days. However, this time people are reluctant to buy meat and fish due to price rise of onions. “Almost all non-vegetarian preparations require onions. While a kg of fish is available for `120, onions are selling at `60. So instead of one kg of fish, I am purchasing only half kg”, said Anil Patnaik, a local.

Vendors are worried about the low sale as business is going to further decline during the month of Kartika.