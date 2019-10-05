Home States Odisha

Online system to regulate admission to EWS quota

Once the admission system is in place, students belonging to economically weaker section will be able to take join school of their choice, said the Minister.

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education (SME) department has decided to introduce an online mechanism in the State from current academic session to regulate admissions to 25 per cent seats reserved in all private schools under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

The decision from SME department comes in the wake of the complaint filed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha against a city-based private school in which the Mahasangha members had alleged that the school wasn’t allowing economically weaker students to take admission in those seats.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department will launch a State-level online admission system from the next academic session to regulate admission to those schools.

“The incident has come to the notice of our department. To address the issue the online system will be launched from next academic session,” Dash said. “Under the new system the State Government will regulate admission to those 25 per cent EWS quota seats,” he said.

Members of the Mahasangha, on the other hand, have demanded early implementation of the online admission system to bring transparency in admission to those seats.

