Plan to shift DAG office from Puri opposed

By Express News Service

PURI: Residents of Puri are up in arms against the Government plan to shift the office of Deputy Accountant General (DAG) from Puri to Bhubaneswar.Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, former convenor of Central Government employees’ confederation Gouranga Charan Parida said after being shifted to Puri from Ranchi in 1948, the AG office was functioning in the pilgrim town till 1956. Later, it was shifted to Bhubaneswar.

The DAG office in Puri has 200 Ministerial staff and 46 audit officers. It conducts audit of accounts of all Central Government establishments in the State. Moreover, 200 quarters have been constructed here at a cost of `30 crore and a property was also purchased in Chakratirtha area to construct a new building of the office. Earlier in 1980 and 1991, attempts were made to shift the office to Bhubaneswar but the plan was stalled following strong protests. “The DAG office is one of the major Central Government establishments in Puri. We would never allow it to be shifted,” he said.

Among others who opposed the move included former chairperson of Puri Municipality Surendra Kumar Dash, social activist Hactor Mishra and advocate Ashok Dash besides the local bar association and press club.