Puja brings prosperity for traditional musical instrument makers

Ashis Senapati

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Come Puja season and fortune smiles upon the makers of traditional musical instrument of the district.With the arrival of Durga and Laxmi Puja, makers of Mrudang, Tabla, Dhol and Pakhoj make a brisk business as demand of these traditional musical instruments goes up significantly.

Around 50 odd musical instrument makers of Kendrapara have their hands full this festive season. As celebration of Durga Puja has already started, they are busy giving final touches to the musical instruments. Seventy five-year-old Bimal Das of Madhiala village said, “We have been working tirelessly since the last one month to earn more during Dussehra and Laxmi Puja. The demand for musical instruments soars during the festive season as Puja committees need new Dhols and Mrudangs for the festivals.”

Bimal said though they supply musical instruments to temples, religious places and educational institutions throughout the year, their workload increases manifold during the Puja season due to the burgeoning demand.

“I have received orders from 35 Puja committees to supply Dhols and other traditional musical instruments. All my family members are engaged in one way or the other in making the instruments,” he added.

President of Indupur Durga Puja committee Ranjan Haldar said with the Government banning DJ and other high-decibel music systems to check noise pollution during festivals, band parties and pandals are preferring traditional musical instruments.

However, shortage of skilled hands to take the art of making musical instruments forward was the biggest hurdle facing the hereditary trade. “Since making traditional instruments is a seasonal business, a large number of youths in our families are not preferring to continue with the trade of their forefathers. As a result, we are not able to pass on the skills of making musical instruments to the young generation,” said Umesh Mandal of Kharinashi village.

Echoing similar concerns, 67-year-old Janardan Das of Ramanagar village said apart from the dying interest of youths in the business, it is difficult to make both ends meet in this profession.