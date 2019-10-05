Home States Odisha

Puja brings prosperity for traditional musical instrument makers

Come Puja season and fortune smiles upon the makers of traditional musical instrument of the district.

Published: 05th October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bimal Das busy making traditional musical instruments at Madhiala village

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Come Puja season and fortune smiles upon the makers of traditional musical instrument of the district.With the arrival of Durga and Laxmi Puja, makers of Mrudang, Tabla, Dhol and Pakhoj make a brisk business as demand of these traditional musical instruments goes up significantly.

Around 50 odd musical instrument makers of Kendrapara have their hands full this festive season. As celebration of Durga Puja has already started, they are busy giving final touches to the musical instruments. Seventy five-year-old Bimal Das of Madhiala village said, “We have been working tirelessly since the last one month to earn more during Dussehra and Laxmi Puja. The demand for musical instruments soars during the festive season as Puja committees need new Dhols and Mrudangs for the festivals.”

Bimal said though they supply musical instruments to temples, religious places and educational institutions throughout the year, their workload increases manifold during the Puja season due to the burgeoning demand.

“I have received orders from 35 Puja committees to supply Dhols and other traditional musical instruments. All my family members are engaged in one way or the other in making the instruments,” he added.

President of Indupur Durga Puja committee Ranjan Haldar said with the Government banning DJ and other high-decibel music systems to check  noise pollution during festivals, band parties and pandals are preferring traditional musical instruments.

However, shortage of skilled hands to take the art of making musical instruments forward was the biggest hurdle facing the hereditary trade. “Since making traditional instruments is a seasonal business, a large number of youths in our families are not preferring to continue with the trade of their forefathers. As a result, we are not able to pass on the skills of making musical instruments to the young generation,” said Umesh Mandal of Kharinashi village.

Echoing similar concerns, 67-year-old Janardan Das of Ramanagar village said apart from the dying interest of youths in the business, it is difficult to make both ends meet in this profession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp