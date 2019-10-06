28 gamblers nabbed during raids in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least 28 gamblers were arrested from three places in Ganjam district during a special drive, police said on Saturday. The drive was carried out on Friday.A policeman was injured during the first raid as the gamblers attacked the police team. The incident took place at a gambling hideout at Luchapada, under the jurisdiction of Berhampur Sadar police station. The gamblers also damaged a police vehicle.

“We have arrested 11 gamblers and seized around Rs 8,900 in cash from the spot,” a police official said, adding that seven mobile phones were also seized from them. Assistant Sub-Inspector BB Sethi received injuries when the gamblers attacked him in a bid to escape from the spot. During another raid, police arrested four gamblers from a hotel in the city and seized around Rs 66,000 in cash from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a room of the hotel located under the jurisdiction of Baidyanathpur police station. Similarly, 13 gamblers were arrested from Aska area. Around `24,320 in cash, nine mobile phones and four motorcycles were seized from them.During the last fortnight, police have registered 54 cases relating to gambling, arrested 200 persons and seized over `7.03 lakh in cash in the district, a senior police officer said. (With Agency inputs)