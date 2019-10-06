Aadhaar authentication must for Odisha's e-medhabruti scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Online authentication of Aadhar card will be mandatory for all meritorious under graduate, post graduate, technical and professional students to get scholarship under e-medhabruti Scheme of the State Government from this academic session.

The revised guidelines under e-medhabruti scheme in 2019-20 academic session have been issued by the Higher Education department for distribution of scholarship to students. The e-medhabruti scholarship will be given in three categories.

Around 3,000 students who have scored 60 per cent and above in Plus II will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 5,000 for three years, while 1,500 meritorious PG students will receive Rs 10,000 annual scholarship for two years.

The technical and professional (MBA, MCA, MFC, MSW) students who have completed Plus II and Plus III with 60 per cent above marks and are pursuing their regular study in an institution recognised by the State Government will be eligible for the annual scholarship of Rs 10,000 as per their course duration.

However, meritorious students having annual parental income of more than Rs 6 lakh will not be eligible for the scheme. The guidelines state that scholarship will be stopped if it is found that the information furnished by the students are not correct or she/he has discontinued studies.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education department which was granting Rs 3,000 annual scholarship to Plus II students for two years will not do so from the current academic year due to separation of Plus II from higher education. The department that now regulates Plus II education will take measures for the same, officials of the department said.