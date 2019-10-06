Arrangements for ‘habisha brat’ in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration for 3,000 devotees who will observe ‘habisha brat’ here from October 13 to November 12. While 900 devotees would be accommodated at the railway tourist centre, 600 will be housed at the Municipality Kalyan Mandap. The rest 1,500 devotees will be accommodated in the permanent habishyali centre in Narendrakona. Puri Collector Balwant Singh has deployed a dozen nodal officers to supervise the arrangements.

The devotees, observing the ‘brata’, would be provided free accommodation, mahaprasad and transport from their accommodation to Sri Jagannath temple. Besides, life guards and security personnel will be deployed at the bathing ghats. This apart, CCTV cameras would be installed in each shelter camp. Devotees, who intend to observe the ‘brata’ at Government expense, need to apply online or offline to the district tourist officer by October 11.