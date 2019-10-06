Home States Odisha

BJD extends Jana Sampark Padyatra in Odisha

The membership drive of the BJD, which was launched by the Chief Minister on September 2, will also continue till October 31.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has extended the Jana Sampark Padyatra up to October 31 to reach out to more people and intensify the membership drive of the party during the period. "Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended the padyatra to October 31, keeping in view the interest and enthusiasm among the general public, and to make it more broad-based and increase its outreach," said BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak.

The padyatra was originally scheduled from October 2 to October 11. However, BJD leaders had requested the Chief Minister to extend the drive because of the Durga Puja festival. The ruling BJD will focus on 5Ts and Mo Sarkar initiative of the State Government during the padyatra.

The membership drive of the BJD, which was launched by the Chief Minister on September 2, will also continue till October 31. BJD’s focus in the membership drive will be on enrolling more women, students and youths to the party. The party is eyeing to double its membership during the drive, which stands at 47 lakh now. The membership will be conducted both online and manually.

The Chief Minister has asked the district observers and seven-member committee on membership drive of the BJD to make people aware about the developmental initiatives and schemes of the State Government. Focus will be on to propagate the initiatives launched by Government while enrolling new members.

BJD has asked the new members to provide their Aadhaar number and voter identity card during enrolment. The Aadhaar number will be linked with the information that the new members provide to the party.

