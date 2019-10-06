Home States Odisha

Cash reward for whistleblowers of power theft in Odisha

Under this scheme, 10 per cent of the final amount realised from the defaulting consumers is given to the informers keeping his/her identity secret.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has given cash reward of Rs 28,400 to 10 persons for reporting power theft cases while keeping their identity a secret. These whistleblowers were given the cash reward, which is 10 per cent of the penalty realised from the offenders, at CESU head office here on Saturday. This was in response to the appeal by CESU seeking public cooperation for providing information regarding power pilferage.

These persons had informed about such incident in their respective localities. Basing on the information received from the whistleblowers, raids were conducted and penal action was taken against offenders. An amount of Rs 2,84,203 was recovered as penalty from these defaulting customers in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Nayagarh, said CESU PRO Golakh Sahu. Five metre tampering/bypassing and six hooking cases were detected during raids.

The electricity utility is incurring huge losses due to high transmission and distribution losses which are more than the national average. To counter this problem, the utility announced the scheme last month to reward the informers. Under this scheme, 10 per cent of the final amount realised from the defaulting consumers is given to the informers keeping his/her identity secret.

The aggregated technical and commercial (AT&C) loss of the power utility is as high as 30 per cent while the national average is 22 per cent.The power distribution company has provided a dedicated mobile number-9437158670 with a request to send message regarding power theft through SMS and WhatsApp. 

SHGs to assist CESU

In a bid to regularise unauthorised connection in slum areas of the city and improve revenue collection, CESU has roped in women SHGs to assist the company. The SHGs will help the company in billing, collection, grievance redressal and curbing power theft. The pilot project will cover four slums, Kedarpalli, Masjid Colony, Abhiram Nagar and Mandap Sahi. It is a joint initiative of Humara Bachpan Trust and CESU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Electricity Supply Utility Odisha power theft
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp