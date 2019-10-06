Devotees throng Shakti temples in Odisha's Jharsaguda

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A large number of devotees visited Shakti shrines like Ramchandi, Maa Bhubaneswari, Sidheswari and puja pandals in Jharsuguda district to observe Maha Saptami rituals on Saturday. Attractive pandals, including replicas of palaces, Boudh temple, Bhubaneswar’s Ram Mandir and Railway Fatak in Belpahar have come up in various corners of the town.

This year, besides attractive idols and pandals, the focus of the puja organisers is on creating awareness among people on problems of using plastic. Om Shri Durga Puja Committee in Sarbahal has not used plastic in either decorations or celebrations. “Even for distribution of bhog, we are using earthenware and leaf plates”, said general secretary of the committee, Raju Panigrahi.