Gangster Sheik Usman Ali’s associate held in kidnapping case in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Special Task Force on Saturday arrested gangster Sheik Jabid of Kendrapara in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him. Jabid, an associate of gangster Sheik Usman Ali alias Tito, had kidnapped a contractor on September 9, 2017, for not giving ransom to Tito.

STF officers said Jabid and other miscreants assaulted and threatened the contractor by displaying sharp weapons. The businessman, however, did not lodge a complaint against Tito and his associates fearing dire consequences. After STF nabbed Tito in July, 2018 the contractor came forward and lodged a complaint with the agency.

“Jabid was one of the henchmen of Tito and was absconding. He was nabbed from Kendrapara on Saturday and produced before a court in Kendrapara. Tito’s brothers Syed G Babu and Syed Chito who were also involved in the case, “ STF SP Rahul PR said.

The case in this regard was registered in August, 2018, under various Sections of the IPC and under Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act. STF officers said they are verifying whether Jabid has any criminal antecedents.Commissionerate Police had nabbed Budhia Das, an associate of Tito, after an encounter in Cuttack last month. Budhia was in charge of Tito’s network in Cuttack.