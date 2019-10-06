Home States Odisha

Grievance redressal in hospitals sought

Secretary of Sahayog Bijaylaxmi Routray said the amendment in Odisha Clinical Establishment Act should be made on the lines of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Published: 06th October 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A group of health experts and civil society members has demanded implementation of patients’ rights and regulation of both Government and private health institutions by amending the Odisha Clinical Establishment (Regulations) Act, 1991.They demanded the State Government to set up a grievance redressal mechanism in all health care institutions to record and address the complaints of patients, doctors and other care givers.

Speaking at the State-level consultation on patients’ rights, national joint convener of Jana Swasthya Abhiyan Dr Abhay Sukla said protection of patients’ rights and grievance redressal mechanism would be a landmark step for giving relief to patients who feel neglected and cheated.Though the Centre had directed all states to frame rules on the basis of Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012 and National Human Right Commission (NHRC) instructed to implement patient rights chatter in all health facilities, Odisha is yet to take any initiative in this regard. 

Secretary of Sahayog Bijaylaxmi Routray said the amendment in Odisha Clinical Establishment Act should be made on the lines of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Even as Odisha has made some amendments, but there is no specific provisions for patient rights, she said.“The Act should be amended incorporating provisions for all hospitals to display relevant information on the nature of illness, proposed investigations and care, expected cost of treatment and possible significant complications. Auto insurance mechanism for all indoor and accident patients and right to reasonable quality care based on standard treatment guidelines must be included,” Routray said. 

The health experts and civil society members, who attended the consultation, demanded that the patient rights charter with punitive action and compensation provisions must be displayed and practiced by all health care institutions. 

They also suggested for regulation of all the diagnostic, service and other private hospitals charges, display of indicative rate cards in private hospitals and clinical establishments to develop minimum standards along with periodic review. “A standard treatment guideline is need of the hour to curb unnecessary investigations, operations and medications. There should be multi-stakeholder participatory regulatory councils both at the district and State level to monitor implementation of the guidelines,” Dr Sukla added. 

