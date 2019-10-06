Hanuman replaces Durga in this puja at Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Dussehra is a unique celebration in Gandhi Market of Baripada. Unlike other parts of the country where Goddess Durga is worshipped for five days during Dussehra, people here worship Lord Hanuman and this has been the practice for the last 27 years.

While a clay idol of Lord Hanuman in Panchamukhi avatar was being worshipped in a pandal during Dussehra, the organisers - Mahavir Puja Committee - installed a nine-foot-high granite Hanuman idol at the puja mandap three years back.

The puja celebrations began on Saptami and would continue till Dashami on Tuesday. Not only the huge Hanuman idol, the committee members also worship small idols of Lord Rama, Laxman and Devi Sita. President of the puja committee, Subodh Ranjan Jena, said Hanuman Puja was started on a small scale 27 years back at a cost of Rs 10,000 and today, at least Rs 6 lakh is spent on the puja.

The nine-foot idol was set up at the cost of Rs 2 lakh and during Dussehra, silver eyes and crown are fixed on the idol. Describing the significance of worshipping Lord Hanuman during Dussehra, servitor Manmath Kumar Pani said after killing demon king Mahisasura, Goddess Durga had turned violent and several incidents of human tragedy took place on the earth. “We offer puja to Lord Hanuman to minimise the loss so that peace can prevail everywhere”, he said.