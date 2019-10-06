NGT seeks report on illegal structure removal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal has asked the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and Bhadrak District Magistrate to submit an action taken report on removal of structures allegedly constructed on the flood plain of Kapali river at Nalanga in Bhadrak. A four-member NGT bench, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, has issued a direction to this effect on the basis of a petition filed by Kalpana Mallik, who has alleged that illegal constructions have been raised on the flood plain of the river.

The OSPCB and Bhadrak Magistrate have been asked to furnish the report within a month.

The green tribunal has appointed the OSPCB as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance to its order. Notably, the district administration has constructed a new building at Nalanga where it plans to shift the district and sessions court.

However, alleging that the construction is illegal, the petitioner had moved the NGT seeking enforcement of its earlier order issued on October 23, 2017 to remove the structures within the buffer and green areas of the river.