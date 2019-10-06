Home States Odisha

Odisha MLA-tehsildar face-off: Balasore Collector orders probe

Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak had staged a dharna in front of collectorate alleging misbehaviour by tehsildar Sushrita Tudu.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak staging a sit-in outside Tehsildar’s office after locking it with the officials inside

Supporters of MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak staging a sit-in outside Tehsildar’s office after locking it with the officials inside I Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  A day after Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and tehsildar Sushrita Tudu engaged in a face-off over an eviction drive in front of the Sub-Collector’s office here, Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty ordered a probe into the matter.Chakraborty said the probe will be conducted by an officer of the rank of Additional District Magistrate (ADM). The tehsildar has lodged a case against the MLA under SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Nayak had staged a dharna in front of collectorate alleging misbehaviour by Tudu. The incident occurred after some makeshift ‘moharir’ kiosks in front of the Sub-Collector’s office premises near Nilagiri court were razed in presence of Tudu, additional tehsildar and Sadar Revenue Inspector on Friday morning. Receiving information, the MLA reached the spot and protested the eviction while questioning the action without making alternative arrangement for rehabilitation or compensation to the moharirs.

This led to an argument between the MLA and tehsildar and the eviction drive was stopped as Nayak stood in front of the JCB machines. Later, he sat on dharna outside the collectorate. He was joined by his supporters, the affected moharirs, some crusher unit owners and members of truck owners’ association who demanded immediate transfer of the tehsildar for misbehaving with the legislator.Some supporters of the MLA locked the office with the tehsildar and other staff inside. It was opened by Balasore Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha MLA tehsildar standoff Balasore collectorate Sukanta Kumar Nayak Sushrita Tudu
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp