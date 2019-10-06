Odisha MLA-tehsildar face-off: Balasore Collector orders probe

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A day after Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and tehsildar Sushrita Tudu engaged in a face-off over an eviction drive in front of the Sub-Collector’s office here, Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty ordered a probe into the matter.Chakraborty said the probe will be conducted by an officer of the rank of Additional District Magistrate (ADM). The tehsildar has lodged a case against the MLA under SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Nayak had staged a dharna in front of collectorate alleging misbehaviour by Tudu. The incident occurred after some makeshift ‘moharir’ kiosks in front of the Sub-Collector’s office premises near Nilagiri court were razed in presence of Tudu, additional tehsildar and Sadar Revenue Inspector on Friday morning. Receiving information, the MLA reached the spot and protested the eviction while questioning the action without making alternative arrangement for rehabilitation or compensation to the moharirs.

This led to an argument between the MLA and tehsildar and the eviction drive was stopped as Nayak stood in front of the JCB machines. Later, he sat on dharna outside the collectorate. He was joined by his supporters, the affected moharirs, some crusher unit owners and members of truck owners’ association who demanded immediate transfer of the tehsildar for misbehaving with the legislator.Some supporters of the MLA locked the office with the tehsildar and other staff inside. It was opened by Balasore Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra later.