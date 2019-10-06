Home States Odisha

Odisha schools to face action for failing fire safety norms

Odisha Government has warned of stringent action against higher secondary schools that fail to submit fire safety and building safety certificates before December 31.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety, Schools fire

Picture for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government has warned of stringent action against higher secondary schools that fail to submit fire safety and building safety certificates before December 31. Director of Higher Secondary Education Sundarlal Seal in his letter to all government, aided, self finance and sanskrit higher secondary schools (erstwhile junior colleges) has stated that salary of faculties and staff of those schools who fail to obtain these two certificate from the concerned government departments and fail to submit the same before the fixed deadline will be withheld. 

The government will also de-recognise private higher secondary schools that fail to submit the same within the given time frame.The HSE Director said though the Ministry of Human Resources and School and Mass Education department have sought the certificates from all higher secondary schools in the State by September, none have complied the order. 

He said it has come to the notice that some of the higher secondary schools have asked the fire officers and officials of engineering wing of both Roads and Building division of Works department and Rural Development department, many have failed to do so.Salary will not be released from January 1, 2020 to schools who fail to submit the certificates. The private Plus II schools will also face the same action if the fail to comply to government order. Steps will be initiated to withdraw their recognition, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha schools fire Odisha fire safety norms
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp