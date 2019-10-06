Odisha schools to face action for failing fire safety norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has warned of stringent action against higher secondary schools that fail to submit fire safety and building safety certificates before December 31. Director of Higher Secondary Education Sundarlal Seal in his letter to all government, aided, self finance and sanskrit higher secondary schools (erstwhile junior colleges) has stated that salary of faculties and staff of those schools who fail to obtain these two certificate from the concerned government departments and fail to submit the same before the fixed deadline will be withheld.

The government will also de-recognise private higher secondary schools that fail to submit the same within the given time frame.The HSE Director said though the Ministry of Human Resources and School and Mass Education department have sought the certificates from all higher secondary schools in the State by September, none have complied the order.

He said it has come to the notice that some of the higher secondary schools have asked the fire officers and officials of engineering wing of both Roads and Building division of Works department and Rural Development department, many have failed to do so.Salary will not be released from January 1, 2020 to schools who fail to submit the certificates. The private Plus II schools will also face the same action if the fail to comply to government order. Steps will be initiated to withdraw their recognition, he said.