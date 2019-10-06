Home States Odisha

Odisha's Rourkela soaked in festive mood

With Maha Saptami being celebrated on Saturday, festive mood has gripped the Steel City.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With Maha Saptami being celebrated on Saturday, festive mood has gripped the Steel City. Footfall of visitors at puja pandals has started increasing from Saturday evening. Organisers said the rush of puja revellers would be seen on Sunday and Monday. But they apprehend untimely rain which may play spoilsport. Durga Puja is being performed at 106 locations in the city, including 98 puja pandals under the Central Puja Committee (CPC).

This time, the city administration has asked all puja committees under the CPC to instal CCTV cameras. Treasurer of CPC MK Behera said most of the puja committees have installed CCTV cameras. Durga Puja venues at Sector-1, Sector-2, Telephone Bhawan Ground, Sector-6 H Block, Sector-16, Sector-7, Sector-8 and Sector-17 with innovative decorations are drawing  maximum crowd. 

