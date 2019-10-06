Two excise staffers assaulted during raid in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two excise staffers sustained injuries after suspected liquor mafia attacked them with stones during a raid at Khajuriakata under Chhendipada police limits on Saturday. Those injured were driver Kanhu Charan Swain and lady constable Rajani Prava Kishan.

According to Excise Inspector KK Tiwari, a team of excise officials went to Khajuriakata of Chhendipada and found huge quantity of illegal country-made liquor which was being manufactured and sold there.

They nabbed three persons on charges of manufacturing and selling illicit liquor. When the officials were questioning the trio, a mob attacked them. The three managed to escape taking advantage of the melee, he added. Later, excise officials filed an FIR at Chhendipada police station. So far, no one has been arrested in this connection.