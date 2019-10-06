Two injured in cracker blast

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: At least two persons were injured in explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bachhala village under Binjharpur police limits in the district on Saturday night. They are Soubhagya Ranjan Sahu and his father Ramakanta Sahu. Police said the incident took place while Soubhagya and Ramakanta were preparing firecrackers in their asbestos-roof house at around 9 pm. The house was badly damaged. Villagers rescued the two and admitted them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur town. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.